BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
BR30 Decreased By (-6.39%)
KSE100 Decreased By (-3.16%)
KSE30 Decreased By (-3.23%)
BECO 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.12%)
BML 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-5.48%)
BOP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-9.96%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.28%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.71%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-6.72%)
FCSC 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-13.63%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-7.28%)
FNEL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
HUMNL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.43%)
KEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.73%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.56%)
MLCF 101.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-6.38%)
NBP 244.95 Decreased By ▼ -18.84 (-7.14%)
PACE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.45%)
PAEL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
PIAHCLA 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.91%)
PPL 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.72 (-3.37%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-9.91%)
PTC 56.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-5.4%)
SEARL 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.29%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.56%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.99%)
THCCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.12%)
TREET 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.43%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-10.01%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
اردو Print Edition Dollar to PKR
Startup Recorder T20 World Cup KSE-100 Gold Rates PSX Notices
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses commitment to AJK’s growth, prosperity

  • Congratulates newly elected Prime Minister of AJK Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore
BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2025
Save

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday the development and prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were among the federal government’s priorities.

He said that during his phone call with the newly elected prime minister of AJK, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

The premier extended congratulations and best wishes to Rathore on his election and reaffirmed the commitment to working together with the AJK government for the welfare, economic development, prosperity, peace and security of the people.

The PM assured the federal government would provide all possible support to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, AJK PM was elected after a no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Anwarul Haq succeeded in the legislative assembly.

The session, chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, saw PPP legislator Chaudhry Qasim Majeed move the no-confidence resolution. The motion received 36 votes in favour and only two against.

Following the successful vote, PPP’s Rathore was elected prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

AJK PM PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz stresses commitment to AJK’s growth, prosperity

MoF explains external debt profile

Five terrorists eliminated in Pishin intelligence-based operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz to leave for Qatar today to bolster economic, bilateral ties

Interloop’s Zulqarnain outlines roadmap to accelerate Pakistan’s exports

Gold per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Reinterpretation of ITO ‘rattles’ IPPs

Abnormal temperature surge may accelerate glacial floods risk in northern Pakistan: PMD

Oil drops amid Iran nuclear talks, US tariff uncertainty

Gold climbs to 3-week high as US tariff ruling stokes uncertainty

Milk producer Ghani Dairies imports 300 high-yield heifers from Australia

Read more stories