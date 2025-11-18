PM Shehbaz stresses commitment to AJK’s growth, prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday the development and prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were among the federal government’s priorities.

He said that during his phone call with the newly elected prime minister of AJK, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

The premier extended congratulations and best wishes to Rathore on his election and reaffirmed the commitment to working together with the AJK government for the welfare, economic development, prosperity, peace and security of the people.

The PM assured the federal government would provide all possible support to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, AJK PM was elected after a no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Anwarul Haq succeeded in the legislative assembly.

The session, chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, saw PPP legislator Chaudhry Qasim Majeed move the no-confidence resolution. The motion received 36 votes in favour and only two against.

Following the successful vote, PPP’s Rathore was elected prime minister of Azad Kashmir.