BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
BR30 Decreased By (-6.39%)
KSE100 Decreased By (-3.16%)
KSE30 Decreased By (-3.23%)
BECO 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.12%)
BML 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-5.48%)
BOP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-9.96%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.28%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.71%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-6.72%)
FCSC 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-13.63%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-7.28%)
FNEL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
HUMNL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.43%)
KEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.73%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.56%)
MLCF 101.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-6.38%)
NBP 244.95 Decreased By ▼ -18.84 (-7.14%)
PACE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.45%)
PAEL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
PIAHCLA 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.91%)
PPL 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.72 (-3.37%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-9.91%)
PTC 56.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-5.4%)
SEARL 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.29%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.56%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.99%)
THCCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.12%)
TREET 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.43%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-10.01%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
اردو Print Edition Dollar to PKR
Startup Recorder T20 World Cup KSE-100 Gold Rates PSX Notices
Life & Style

France’s Louvre Museum closes gallery due to structural weakness

  • The Campana gallery is adjacent to the Apollo gallery, home to the French crown jewels which were targeted in last month's heist
Reuters Published November 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Save

PARIS: France’s Louvre Museum on Monday closed a gallery hosting Greek vases and office spaces as its structures designed in the 1930s are in a dire state, the world’s most visited museum said, less than a month after a daring heist exposed its vulnerabilities.

A new technical report showed weakness in the beams under the second floor of the Sully wing, making it necessary to close the Campana gallery on the first floor and relocate 65 museum staff from the second, the Louvre said in a statement.

The Campana gallery is adjacent to the Apollo gallery, home to the French crown jewels which were targeted in last month’s heist.

“Staff representatives have been warning about the condition of the building for years, because it affects working conditions and visitors,” said Valerie Baud of the CFDT union.

“But we didn’t realise it was this bad,” she said. “It is a major deterioration in the situation.”

After a heist carried out with relative ease, the closure of the gallery is another sign of the museum’s dereliction as highlighted by a state auditor’s report which said the management had neglected security and infrastructure in favour of artwork acquisitions and post-pandemic relaunch projects.

On October 19, two men parked a movers’ lift outside the building, rode up to the second storey, smashed a window, cracked open display cases with angle grinders and drove away on motorbikes with historical jewels worth $102 million.

The jewels have not yet been recovered, though four suspects are being investigated.

Originally built in Paris in the late 12th century, the Louvre Palace was for centuries the official residence of the kings of France, until Louis XIV - weary of rebellious crowds in Paris - abandoned it for Versailles, after which it became a museum for the royal art collection in 1793.

Louvre Museum

Comments

200 characters

France’s Louvre Museum closes gallery due to structural weakness

MoF explains external debt profile

Five terrorists eliminated in Pishin intelligence-based operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz to leave for Qatar today to bolster economic, bilateral ties

Interloop’s Zulqarnain outlines roadmap to accelerate Pakistan’s exports

Gold per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Reinterpretation of ITO ‘rattles’ IPPs

Abnormal temperature surge may accelerate glacial floods risk in northern Pakistan: PMD

Oil drops amid Iran nuclear talks, US tariff uncertainty

Gold climbs to 3-week high as US tariff ruling stokes uncertainty

Milk producer Ghani Dairies imports 300 high-yield heifers from Australia

Read more stories