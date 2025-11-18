NZ’s Mitchell ruled out of remainder of West Indies ODI series

Black Caps batsman Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the last two matches in the one-day international series against West Indies with a minor groin muscle tear, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Mitchell, the number three ODI batter in the ICC rankings, sustained the injury while scoring a century in New Zealand’s seven-run win in the series opener in Christchurch on Sunday.

NZC said the injury would require only two weeks of rehabilitation, leaving Mitchell free to take part in the three-match test series against the tourists in December.

“It’s always tough being ruled out of a series early on with injury, particularly when you’re in hot form like Daryl is,” said coach Rob Walter.

“He has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he’ll be missed for two important matches.”

Left-handed batter Henry Nicholls had already been called in as a replacement and will now remain with the squad for the rest of the ODI series, which continues in Napier on Wednesday.