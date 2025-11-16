BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
BOP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
CPHL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 221.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
FCCL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.14%)
HUBC 211.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.1%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
MLCF 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.38%)
NBP 215.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
POWER 18.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.41%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
PTC 36.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.47%)
SNGP 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.48%)
SSGC 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.01%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.16%)
TREET 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
TRG 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.79%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.96%)
BR100 16,968 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 54,251 Decreased By -247.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 160,935 Decreased By -1371 (-0.84%)
KSE30 48,681 Decreased By -428.9 (-0.87%)
Nov 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

King Abdullah II of Jordan visits Pakistan’s defence conglomerate, field firing ranges

  • Appreciates high standards of army's training, operational capabilities
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2025
King Abdullah II of Jordan visits Pakistan’s defence conglomerate, field firing ranges

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, accompanied by Princess Salma bint Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and a delegation of Jordanian civil and military officials visited Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) , in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir along with other senior officials, received the royal guests at the venue, said a statement release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the visit, the Jordanian king was given a comprehensive briefing on the structure, capabilities, and product portfolio of GIDS.

The briefing showcased Pakistan’s progress in indigenous defence production, technological innovation, and potential avenues for bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan.

Later, King Abdullah II visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also graced the occasion, the media wing of armed forces said.

President confers Pakistan’s highest civilian award upon king of Jordan

Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev, Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was also amongst the distinguished guests at the Firing Ranges.

King Abdullah II and distinguished guests witnessed a joint fire and manoeuvre exercise.

The exercise demonstrated multi-domain operations, including conventional and air firepower, coordinated manoeuvres, and spectrum warfare capabilities supported by multi-purpose drones employed in various configurations and roles.

King Abdullah II appreciated the high standards of training, professionalism, and operational capabilities and preparedness demonstrated by the participating troops and aircrews.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s deep respect and affection for King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan, noting that the visit reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and a shared desire for peace and development.

Pakistan, Jordan vow to expand ties across key economic and defence sectors

During the visit, COAS underscored the strong defence partnership between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom.

The Field Marshal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising the mutual vision of a stable and peaceful region.

Earlier, King Abdullah II conferred upon the COAS the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree, in recognition of his outstanding service and significant contributions to strengthening military cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Pakistan.

King Abdullah II is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, which marks a significant milestone in reinforcing the historic bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Comments

200 characters

King Abdullah II of Jordan visits Pakistan’s defence conglomerate, field firing ranges

Selling engulfs bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 750 points

Pakistan clears Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company-led consortium to operate offshore block

Vitol, Cnergyico make Pakistan’s biggest single delivery of marine fuel

Faisal Rathore takes oath as new AJK prime minister

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Govt greenlights key grants for security, defence and structural reforms

CCP clears acquisition of Total System by Fidelity Information Services

Tri-nation series: Pakistan opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

Hasan Nawaz returns to T20I tri-series squad after Samad’s injury

Aurangzeb holds strategic briefing with Dialog delegation

Read more stories