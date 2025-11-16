BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
Sports

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in Kolkata Test

  • This is their first Test win in India in 15 years
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2025
South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma (C) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Axar Patel during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2025. (AFP)
South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma (C) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Axar Patel during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2025. (AFP)
South Africa stunned India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday, recording their first Test victory in India in 15 years.

Captain Temba Bavuma led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 55 in South Africa’s second innings to set India a challenging target of 124 on a deteriorating pitch. The hosts struggled under the relentless pressure of spin and fell short, being bowled out for 93.

Simon Harmer was the standout bowler for South Africa, claiming 4-21 and tearing through India’s middle and lower order. Keshav Maharaj also struck twice, including a crucial wicket that shifted the momentum decisively toward the visitors.

South Africa 153 all out, India need 124 to win

Marco Jansen had earlier made an early impact by removing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in quick succession.

India’s hopes were briefly revived by Washington Sundar’s 31 and Axar Patel’s quickfire 26, but the rest of the batting lineup could not withstand South Africa’s attack. With Shubman Gill absent hurt, India effectively batted a player short.

Earlier in the match, Jasprit Bumrah had impressed with 5-27 in South Africa’s first innings, helping restrict the visitors to 159. India posted 189 in reply, led by KL Rahul’s 39, but struggled to negotiate the turn and uneven bounce on offer.

Despite efforts from Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who shared six wickets in South Africa’s second innings, the target proved too steep. Bavuma’s resilient innings ensured South Africa maintained the upper hand and completed a historic win.

The victory reinforces Bavuma’s remarkable record as captain, with 10 wins in 11 Tests, while India now face the challenge of regrouping for the remainder of the series.

Eden Gardens once again witnessed an intense contest, with dramatic twists and roaring crowds, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Test cricket in India.

