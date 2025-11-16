South Africa 153 all out, India need 124 to win

KOLKATA: South Africa were all out for 153 in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 124 on day three of the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Skipper Temba Bavuma topped the scoring for the tourists with an unbeaten 55, which is also the first fifty by any batter in the low-scoring contest.

India close in on win over South Africa after Jadeja heroics

Ravindra Jadeja (4-50) was pick of the Indian bowlers, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets apiece.