BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
BR30 Decreased By (-6.39%)
KSE100 Decreased By (-3.16%)
KSE30 Decreased By (-3.23%)
BECO 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.12%)
BML 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-5.48%)
BOP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-9.96%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.28%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.71%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-6.72%)
FCSC 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-13.63%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-7.28%)
FNEL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
HUMNL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.43%)
KEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.73%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.56%)
MLCF 101.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-6.38%)
NBP 244.95 Decreased By ▼ -18.84 (-7.14%)
PACE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.45%)
PAEL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
PIAHCLA 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.91%)
PPL 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.72 (-3.37%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-9.91%)
PTC 56.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-5.4%)
SEARL 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.29%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.56%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.99%)
THCCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.12%)
TREET 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.43%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-10.01%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
اردو Print Edition Dollar to PKR
Startup Recorder T20 World Cup KSE-100 Gold Rates PSX Notices
Sports

South Africa 153 all out, India need 124 to win

  • Skipper Temba Bavuma topped the scoring for the tourists with an unbeaten 55
Reuters Published November 16, 2025
Save

KOLKATA: South Africa were all out for 153 in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 124 on day three of the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Skipper Temba Bavuma topped the scoring for the tourists with an unbeaten 55, which is also the first fifty by any batter in the low-scoring contest.

India close in on win over South Africa after Jadeja heroics

Ravindra Jadeja (4-50) was pick of the Indian bowlers, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets apiece.

Ravindra Jadeja Temba Bavuma Eden Gardens India Vs South Africa Test Series

Comments

200 characters

South Africa 153 all out, India need 124 to win

MoF explains external debt profile

Five terrorists eliminated in Pishin intelligence-based operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz to leave for Qatar today to bolster economic, bilateral ties

Interloop’s Zulqarnain outlines roadmap to accelerate Pakistan’s exports

Gold per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Reinterpretation of ITO ‘rattles’ IPPs

Abnormal temperature surge may accelerate glacial floods risk in northern Pakistan: PMD

Oil drops amid Iran nuclear talks, US tariff uncertainty

Gold climbs to 3-week high as US tariff ruling stokes uncertainty

Milk producer Ghani Dairies imports 300 high-yield heifers from Australia

Read more stories