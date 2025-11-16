Pak trade delegation secures $8m orders from Argentina

ISLAMABAD: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pakistan’s Mission in Buenos Aires, organised a high-level business delegation to Argentina from 10th to 14th November, 2025.

The delegation consisted of 13 leading Pakistani companies representing textiles, leather, and sportswear.

During the visit, the Trade and Investment Counsellor (TIC) Buenos Aires arranged focused B2B sessions that brought together more than 150 Argentine importers, distributors, and re-exporters. The opening session of Business round on 11th November was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan Hassan Afzal Khan, alongside senior representatives from government and private sector organizations.

During the visit, Pakistani companies conducted over 250 structured business-to-business meetings and completed 30 sector-specific industrial visits across Buenos Aires and surrounding regions. The engagements resulted in confirmed export orders worth USD 8 million, while an additional USD 10 million in future business prospects is under negotiation.

The delegation also held meetings with all leading national and regional chambers of commerce across Argentina. These discussions helped identify new opportunities in apparel, work-wear, home textiles, leather goods and sportswear industry, where Pakistani exporters hold significant global strengths.

A major milestone of the visit was the signing of a MoU for trade promotion between the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific, aimed at improving market access, enhance information-sharing, and develop long-term institutional links between businesses in both countries.

TDAP stated that the successful outcomes reflect the growing interest of Argentine buyers in competitively priced, high-quality Pakistani products. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade, diversifying product categories, and supporting continued engagement through upcoming trade shows, virtual matchmaking, and reciprocal visits.

The initiative marks a major step in deepening Pakistan’s commercial presence in Latin America and unlocking new export opportunities for Pakistani industries.

