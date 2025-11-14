BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
Sports

Babar equals Saeed Anwar’s Pakistan ODI century record

  • He is the third-fastest player in ODI history to register 20 tons
BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2025

Babar Azam entered the record books on Friday after scoring a superb century against Sri Lanka, drawing level with Saeed Anwar for the most ODI hundreds by a Pakistan batter.

Babar’s unbeaten 102 was his 20th ODI century, allowing him to match Anwar’s long-standing national record. The former captain reached the milestone in just 136 innings, becoming the third-fastest player in ODI history to register 20 tons.

Only South Africa’s Hashim Amla (108 innings) and India’s Virat Kohli (133) achieved the feat more quickly.

In comparison, Anwar reached his 20 hundreds in 243 innings over a career spanning 244 ODI matches.

The century also marked Babar’s first ODI hundred in 83 innings and more than two years, ending a long wait eagerly followed by fans.

Babar Azam centuries

In international cricket, Babar now has 32 centuries across formats. His tally includes 20 in ODIs, 3 in T20Is, the most by any Pakistani player, and nine in Test cricket. The breakdown underscores his status as one of the modern era’s most versatile all-format batters.

