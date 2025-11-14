BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
‘Local auto industry should focus on exporting Make in Pakistan vehicles’

  • Three-day Pakistan Auto Show at Karachi Expo Center inaugurated on Friday
Gohar Ali Khan Published November 14, 2025

KARACHI: Engineering Development Board (EDB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hammad Ali Mansoor has said that local auto manufacturers should focus on exporting ‘Make in Pakistan’ vehicles, saying Pakistan’s auto market is far better than those of Bangladesh, Ethopia, and Sri Lanka.

“I ask local auto manufacturers and auto parts manufacturers to work on the formula of future development and must try to get export orders from global market,” said Hammad while speaking at the inauguration of three-day Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) at Karachi Expo Center on Friday.

Car sales in Pakistan jump 46% in first four months of FY2025-26

Meanwhile, talking to Business Recorder, auto Industry expert Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh said the transition from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) ( petrol and diesel vehicles) to Electric Vehicle (EV) marked “a revolutionary phase for Pakistan’s automotive sector”.

The incoming and also participation of several new companies showcasing electric and advanced technologies at PAPS 2025 “demonstrates strong investor confidence and trust on the present government”, according to Shaikh.

“Their billions of rupees investments reflect both the forward-looking vision of the present government and trust in its policies.”

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) senior vice president Saqib Fayyaz Magoon said the local automotive industry has “improved quite much this year” with the implementation of ‘Make in Pakistan’ formula.

“I hope now ‘Made in Pakistan’ formula will be implemented soon in the local auto industry since it has a key role in national development, employment, and tax collection,” said Magoon.

He said new technology in local automotive sector would help expand it.

“Now the need is to have long lasting industrial policy, which in turn will strengthen the sectors of development, engineering, and manufacturing.”

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) senior vice chairman Shehryar Qadir said over 172 exhibitors were participating in the event, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from Pakistan’s automotive sector, along with vibrant part manufacturers who form an integral part of the supply chain for these OEMs.

“We extend a special welcome to our international partners from China, Korea, Singapore, and Iran, whose presence enriches this event and strengthens our global ties,” said Qadir.

Editorial: new auto policy must set clear goals

He said the auto industry faced different set of challenges, primarily policy measures that would shape the ecosystem of the automotive future.

“Yet, in the face of those challenges we see opportunities. This exhibition is a powerful testament to our industry’s innovative spirit. The Pakistan Auto Show is our answer to the misconception that ‘nothing is manufactured in Pakistan’, said Qadir.

