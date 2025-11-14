BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
BOP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
CPHL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 221.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
FCCL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.14%)
HUBC 211.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.1%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
MLCF 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.38%)
NBP 215.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
POWER 18.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.41%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
PTC 36.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.47%)
SNGP 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.48%)
SSGC 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.01%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.16%)
TREET 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
TRG 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.79%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.96%)
BR100 16,968 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 54,251 Decreased By -247.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 160,935 Decreased By -1371 (-0.84%)
KSE30 48,681 Decreased By -428.9 (-0.87%)
Tech selloff, Fed hawks push TSX toward third straight weekly loss

Reuters Published November 14, 2025

Canada’s main stock index dropped on Friday, dragged down by hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, a sweeping tech selloff and lower commodity prices.

At 09:48 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.8%, after dropping as much as 1.4% to its lowest level in a week, compounding Thursday’s 1.9% decline.

Tech stocks once again led a broad selloff, setting the benchmark index on its way to a third straight weekly loss — the longest such streak in over a year.

Canadian stocks had advanced this week as hopes for a Fed rate cut next month lifted risk appetite. But fresh remarks from Fed officials have slashed the odds of a December cut to 49%.

“Market sentiment is swinging wildly this week, reflecting a clash of narratives that has left investors struggling to find direction,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

“On one hand, optimism over the end of the U.S. government shutdown has sparked relief rallies, on the other, renewed concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom have quickly tempered the mood.”

The sub index of gold fell 3.8%, as prices of the yellow metal fell over 3%, and the mining index declined 2.8%.

Canadian factory sales grew by 3.3% and wholesale trade grew by 0.6% in September from August, official data showed.

In corporate news, Globe and Mail reported that Swedish defense company Saab is in talks with the Canadian government and Bombardier to build its Gripen fighter jet under license in Canada. The business jet maker’s shares were up 2.8%.

Canada’s ECN Capital said a Warburg Pincus-led investor group will buy the financial services firm in a C$1.9 billion ($1.35 billion) deal, signaling growing private-equity interest in the sector following policy easing. Shares were down 1.6%.

