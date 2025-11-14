BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
Pakistan seal series as Babar’s century sinks Sri Lanka

  • Greenshirts take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series
BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2025

Babar Azam struck a commanding century on Friday to lead Pakistan to a series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 288-8 after opting to bat, with Janith Liyanage anchoring the innings through a well-crafted 54 off 63 balls.

Kamindu Mendis added late momentum, striking a brisk 44 from 38 deliveries, while Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed 42. Wanindu Hasaranga’s unbeaten 37 off 26 balls lifted the visitors to a competitive total.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept Sri Lanka in check despite some resistance in the middle overs. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the attack with figures of 3-41, removing key batters including Kamil Mishara and captain Charith Asalanka. Haris Rauf also struck crucial blows, finishing with 3-66. Mohammad Wasim took 1-50, while Naseem Shah bowled tightly without reward.

First ODI: Pakistan edge Sri Lanka by six runs in nail-biting thriller

In reply, Pakistan made a confident start. Fakhar Zaman hit 78 off 93 balls, laying the foundation alongside Saim Ayub, who made a quick 33. The innings, however, belonged to Babar Azam, who remained unbeaten on 102 from 119 deliveries, a knock marked by controlled stroke play and smart rotation of strike.

Mohammad Rizwan provided strong support with an undefeated 51 off 54 balls, as the pair added an unbroken 112-run stand to seal victory in 48.2 overs.

With the win, Pakistan wrapped up the series ahead of the final ODI scheduled for Sunday.

