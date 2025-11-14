BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
BOP 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
DGKC 223.10 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.7%)
FCCL 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.82%)
FFL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.56%)
HUBC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.79%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
MLCF 103.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.64%)
NBP 215.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
POWER 18.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.86%)
PREMA 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.79%)
PRL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.65%)
PTC 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.44%)
SNGP 120.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.41%)
SSGC 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TELE 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.09%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.57%)
TREET 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
TRG 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.08%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.5%)
BR100 16,982 Decreased By -144.5 (-0.84%)
BR30 54,330 Decreased By -168.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 160,935 Decreased By -1371 (-0.84%)
KSE30 48,681 Decreased By -428.9 (-0.87%)
Nov 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds fall as key investor class cuts purchases, auction adds supply

Reuters Published November 14, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds fell for a second day on Friday due to increased supply, and as a key investor class, which includes the central bank, cut down purchases.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note closed at 6.5265% after ending at 6.5161% on Thursday.

Bond yields rise when prices fall.

The “others” category of investors, which includes the Reserve Bank of India, slowed purchases for a second straight session, buying a net 9.2 billion rupees ($104.7 million) of debt on Thursday, much lower than the daily average of 50 billion rupees in the first six sessions of November, CCIL data showed.

The RBI bought bonds worth 124.70 billion rupees on a net basis in the week ending November 7, and was on the bidding side for three of the four sessions, according to data on the central bank’s website.

Meanwhile, New Delhi sold 280 billion rupees worth of 15-year and 40-year bonds on Friday. The auction sailed through but failed to revive investor sentiment toward the long-term notes.

The focus is now on the RBI’s policy path, with the market divided on the odds of a December rate cut.

There is uncertainty over whether the RBI will adjust rates next month amid a possible U.S. trade deal, even as retail inflation dropped to a record low in October.

“This is a low inflation regime with a downward bias on growth,” said Alok Singh, head of treasury at CSB Bank.

“I believe we have two rate cuts still to go before we take a decision on further rate easing.”

RATES

India’s overnight index swap (OIS) rates rose on Friday as investors pared bets of a December rate cut.

The one-year OIS rose 2 bps to 5.48%, while the two-year rate was up 2.25 bps at 5.4625%. The liquid five-year swap rate advanced 3 bps to 5.7350%.

India Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds fall as key investor class cuts purchases, auction adds supply

Pakistan clears Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company-led consortium to operate offshore block

Vitol, Cnergyico make Pakistan’s biggest single delivery of marine fuel

Faisal Rathore takes oath as new AJK prime minister

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Govt greenlights key grants for security, defence and structural reforms

CCP clears acquisition of Total System by Fidelity Information Services

Tri-nation series: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Zimbabwe

Hasan Nawaz returns to T20I tri-series squad after Samad’s injury

Aurangzeb holds strategic briefing with Dialog delegation

ICC fines Babar Azam for code of conduct breach

Read more stories