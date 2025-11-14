BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
BOP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
CPHL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 221.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
FCCL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.14%)
HUBC 211.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.1%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
MLCF 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.38%)
NBP 215.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
POWER 18.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.41%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
PTC 36.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.47%)
SNGP 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.48%)
SSGC 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.01%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.16%)
TREET 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
TRG 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.79%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.96%)
BR100 16,968 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 54,251 Decreased By -247.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 160,935 Decreased By -1371 (-0.84%)
KSE30 48,681 Decreased By -428.9 (-0.87%)
Nov 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghanistan shifts trade to Iran route to avoid Pakistan closures

  • Traders have three months to settle contracts in Pakistan and shift to other routes, says minister
Reuters Published November 14, 2025
The flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is pictured from the Dowqarun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran August 29, 2021. Reuters
The flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is pictured from the Dowqarun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran August 29, 2021. Reuters

KABUL: Landlocked Afghanistan is leaning more heavily on trade routes through Iran and Central Asia to reduce dependence on Pakistan, officials said, as tension between the neighbours escalates, with their border closed in recent weeks.

Afghanistan’s reliance on Pakistan’s ports has long given Islamabad leverage to press Kabul over militants sheltering across the border.

But Afghanistan is increasingly making use of Iran’s concessions to shift freight to its Indian-backed port of Chabahar, bypassing Pakistan and avoiding recurring border and transit disruptions.

“In the past six months, our trade with Iran has reached $1.6 billion, higher than the $1.1 billion exchanged with Pakistan,” Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for the commerce ministry, told Reuters.

Afghan nationals carried out two suicide bombings in Pakistan: interior minister

“The facilities at Chabahar have reduced delays and given traders confidence that shipments will not stop when borders close.”

Three-month deadline

Traders have three months to settle contracts in Pakistan and shift to other routes, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

Accusing Islamabad of using “commercial and humanitarian matters as political leverage”, he said Afghanistan would not mediate disputes after the deadline and ordered ministries to stop clearing Pakistani medicines, citing “low-quality” imports.

The biggest shift is to Chabahar, used since 2017 under a transit pact with Iran and India. Afghan officials say incentives from tariff cuts and discounted storage to faster handling are drawing more cargo south.

Iran has installed updated equipment and X-ray scanners, while offering Afghan cargo a 30% cut in port tariffs, 75% off storage fees, and 55% off docking charges, said Akhundzada, the commerce ministry spokesman.

Pakistan sees no harm from Afghan decision

Afghanistan’s decision would cause no economic harm to Pakistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News.

“Afghanistan can trade through any port or country,” he said.

However, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan told Reuters, “We cannot compromise on security.”

India has stepped up engagement with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, hosting acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and broadening humanitarian assistance.

It runs key terminals at Chabahar, which it sees as a strategic link to Afghanistan and Central Asia. In October, the United States gave New Delhi a six-month sanctions waiver to keep running the port.

Central Asia Corridors expand

Afghanistan has boosted shipments through Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan - routes it says are growing faster than Pakistan’s.

As advantages Akhundzada cited new transit deals, lower border costs and offices at Milak and Zahedan, Iran’s main border crossing points for Afghan trade.

But Pakistan is still the fastest route to the sea, with trucks reaching its southern port of Karachi in three days. Its exports to Afghanistan neared $1.5 billion in 2024.

Islamabad says closures curb militant movement; Kabul denies providing safe haven to the militants.

Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan and Afghanistan Iran Afghanistan border Pakistan Afghanistan talks

Comments

200 characters
Maj Arif (R) Nov 14, 2025 09:02pm
We are not sleeping. This is islamic republic of Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Afghanistan shifts trade to Iran route to avoid Pakistan closures

Selling engulfs bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 750 points

Pakistan clears Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company-led consortium to operate offshore block

Vitol, Cnergyico make Pakistan’s biggest single delivery of marine fuel

Faisal Rathore takes oath as new AJK prime minister

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Govt greenlights key grants for security, defence and structural reforms

CCP clears acquisition of Total System by Fidelity Information Services

Tri-nation series: Pakistan opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

Hasan Nawaz returns to T20I tri-series squad after Samad’s injury

Aurangzeb holds strategic briefing with Dialog delegation

Read more stories