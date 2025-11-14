Pakistan, Tajikistan vow to deepen defence cooperation

Tajikistan’s Minister of Defence, Colonel General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdulrahim, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday to discuss regional security and bilateral military cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, training collaboration, and efforts to strengthen regional stability.

The two officials expressed their commitment to enhancing existing military-to-military engagement.

ISPR said the visiting minister praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged its contributions to regional peace and stability.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening defence and security ties with Tajikistan and underscored the importance of collective efforts for regional peace and prosperity.