BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CPHL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
DCL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.28%)
FCCL 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.15%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.81%)
HUBC 219.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 96.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
NBP 225.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.67%)
PAEL 52.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.98%)
PIAHCLA 25.56 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
PIBTL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
POWER 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.26%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.2%)
PREMA 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.14%)
PRL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.99%)
PTC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.38%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.41%)
TELE 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.15%)
TPLP 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.88%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.6%)
TRG 81.56 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 16,976 Decreased By -178 (-1.04%)
BR30 53,768 Decreased By -801.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE gold imports from Sudan rose by 70% in 2024 despite war: NGO

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2025 09:19pm

GENEVA: The United Arab Emirates increased its gold imports from war-stricken Sudan by 70 percent in 2024, a Swiss NGO said on Tuesday, calling the UAE “a global hub for gold of dubious origin”.

The wealthy oil-producing country imported 29 tonnes of gold from Sudan last year, up from 17 tonnes in 2023, as well as significant quantities from neighbouring countries, the NGO Swissaid said.

It cited UAE foreign trade figures published in the United Nations’s Comtrade database on October 31. The data has since been removed from the platform, Swissaid said.

The war in Sudan between the army paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, raging since April 2023, has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, displacing millions and killing tens of thousands of people.

Gold prices firm

The United Nations has repeatedly accused Abu Dhabi of supplying the RSF with weapons and drones, something the Gulf country has consistently denied.

The UAE also imported 18 tonnes of gold from Chad and nine tonnes from Libya last year – countries Swissaid called “exit points” for RSF-controlled gold.

“These patterns and flows confirm the UAE’s role as a major destination for smuggled Sudanese gold,” it added.

The Gulf emirate purchases more African gold than any other country, with 748 tonnes imported from the continent in 2024 – an 18 percent increase on 2023.

The second-largest importer globally after Switzerland, the UAE also purchased “Russian gold, which contributes to financing the war in Ukraine”, to the value of $5.4 billion in 2024, the NGO said.

“Despite their commitments to responsible sourcing, the United Arab Emirates remain a global hub for gold of dubious origin, particularly conflict gold,” it said.

In 2023, the country adopted legislation to comply with guidelines from the OECD, an economic grouping of wealthy nations, which prohibit the import of illegal or conflict-related gold.

It was removed from the money-laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list” in 2024, and from the European Union’s list of “high-risk” countries for money-laundering in June of the same year.

Gold uae Gold Prices Spot gold gold import

Comments

200 characters

UAE gold imports from Sudan rose by 70% in 2024 despite war: NGO

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Weaponisation of water cannot, will not succeed, says Zardari

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Bosch’s late surge lifts South Africa to 263 all out in first ODI against Pakistan

ICC suspends Haris Rauf for two matches for code of conduct breach

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

ECP announces schedule for NA-18 Haripur by-election

Read more stories