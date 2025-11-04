BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CPHL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
DCL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.28%)
FCCL 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.15%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.81%)
HUBC 219.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 96.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
NBP 225.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.67%)
PAEL 52.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.98%)
PIAHCLA 25.56 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
PIBTL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
POWER 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.26%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.2%)
PREMA 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.14%)
PRL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.99%)
PTC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.38%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.41%)
TELE 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.15%)
TPLP 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.88%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.6%)
TRG 81.56 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 16,976 Decreased By -178 (-1.04%)
BR30 53,768 Decreased By -801.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia floods kill 15

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2025 08:24pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

JAKARTA: Flash floods in a remote area of Indonesia have killed at least 15 people and left eight more missing, the national disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

The floods, triggered by heavy rain on Saturday, hit two separate parts of Nduga regency in the eastern province of Papua Pegunungan.

After initially announcing that 23 people were missing, Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the disaster management agency, said that “15 people have been found dead.”

He said that the search was ongoing for the remaining eight.

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 13, with 11 others missing

Massive landslides in the area have hampered the operation, Abdul said in an earlier update.

He had also said that those missing included 15 people who were swept away by a flash flood while attempting to cross a river, but it was not immediately clear whether this was the group that was eventually found dead.

The annual monsoon season in Indonesia, typically between November and April, often brings landslides, flash floods and water-borne diseases.

Climate change has affected storm patterns, including the length and severity of the season, leading to heavier rain, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

At least 18 people died in September when a flood hit Bali – the popular holiday island’s worst in a decade, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

In January, floods and landslides in Central Java province killed at least 25 people.

indonesia flood flood victims Indonesia flood

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia floods kill 15

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Weaponisation of water cannot, will not succeed, says Zardari

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Bosch’s late surge lifts South Africa to 263 all out in first ODI against Pakistan

ICC suspends Haris Rauf for two matches for code of conduct breach

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

ECP announces schedule for NA-18 Haripur by-election

Read more stories