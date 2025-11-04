BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
Most Gulf markets in red on weak oil, Fed rate outlook

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 07:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by sluggish oil prices and fading hopes for a December U.S. rate cut.

The Federal Reserve last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Chair Jerome Powell said another reduction this year was “not a foregone conclusion”.

Market participants now see a 65% chance of another rate cut in December, down from over 90% prior to Powell’s remarks, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

U.S. monetary policy shifts have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to end 0.7% lower, falling for a fourth consecutive session, hit by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 4.2% slide in ACWA Power Company a day after the firm reported third-quarter profit missing analysts’ expectations.

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco rose 0.7%. It reported a third-quarter net profit of 101.02 billion riyals ($26.94 billion), down from 103.4 billion riyals last year, and also raised its 2030 production capacity growth target for sale-ready gas to about 80% above 2021 levels, up from an earlier goal of more than 60%.

Among other gainers, Saudi Telecom Company rose 1.5%, following an increase in quarterly revenue.

According to Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group, most sectors were in negative territory, weighing on the general performance amid persistent negative market sentiment.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, helped by a 3.1% jump in Aldar Properties .

Aldar saw a steep fall in the previous two sessions after a Bloomberg report indicated that Alpha Dhabi intended to divest a portion of its stake in the developer.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.7% decline in top lender Emirates NBD .

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped as markets read OPEC+’s decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter of next year as a signal of oversupply in the market.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.1%, hitting an all-time high, with Talaat Moustafa Group Holding jumping 4.8%.

In the previous session, the holding group climbed 4.8%, after its unit launched the development of a new integrated tourism project with an anticipated investment of $788 million.

-----------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia	 dropped 0.7% to 11,398
Abu Dhabi	     added 0.3% to 10,058
Dubai	         eased 0.1% to 6,013
Qatar	         finished flat at 11,028
Egypt	         gained 1.1% to 39,066
Bahrain	         was flat at 2,078
Oman	         declined 1% to 5,616
Kuwait	         lost 0.1% to 9,508
-----------------------------------------
