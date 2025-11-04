ECP announces schedule for NA-18 Haripur by-election

The Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has announced the official schedule for the upcoming by-election in NA-18 Haripur, state-run APP reported.

According to the spokesperson, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 5, while election symbols will be allotted on November 6.

The polling is scheduled to be held on November 23.

The Provincial Election Commissioner’s office stated that comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election in accordance with the law.