Afghans begin clean-up after earthquake that killed at least 27

TANGI TASHQURGHAN: Residents of northern Afghanistan began a clean-up operation on Tuesday after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake left at least 27 dead and almost 1,000 injured.

The quake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif early on Monday, killing at least 27 people and damaging the city’s historic Blue Mosque, authorities said, though the sparsely populated epicentre meant the death toll was lower than initially feared.

Some 956 people have been injured, according to the latest figures from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health.

Hundreds of houses were either completely or partially destroyed, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), a figure that aid groups said was concerning just ahead of the Afghan winter, when temperatures drop below freezing.

Afghan govt says quake kills 20, injures over 500

BUILDINGS AT RISK OF COLLAPSE

On Tuesday, residents in Tangi Tashqurgan, an area close to the quake epicentre, were digging out rubble and reinforcing affected buildings.

Mohammad Yasin, a local shopkeeper, said dozens of structures had been damaged or destroyed in the quake.

“If you go inside the shops, you feel afraid they might collapse any moment, maybe now or in 10 minutes,” he said.

The disaster is the latest challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, already grappling with crises including an earthquake in August that killed thousands in the east of the country, a sharp drop in foreign aid and mass deportations of Afghan refugees by neighbouring countries.

The United Nations has pledged assistance along with India, which is seeking to thaw ties with a Taliban government in Afghanistan that is still under sanctions from many Western nations. China said on Tuesday it would also offer aid.

Hemmed in by rugged mountains, Afghanistan is prone to a range of natural disasters, but its earthquakes are the most deadly, killing about 560 people on average each year and causing annual damage estimated at $80 million.

Rudimentary building techniques contribute to the casualty figures, with experts recommending new structures be built in an earthquake-resistant way and existing buildings be retrofitted to reduce the chances of collapse.

A relatively higher standard of building, comparatively flatter terrain and a lower population meant Monday’s death toll was considerably lower than that of the August quake, said ANDMA spokesperson Yousuf Hammad.