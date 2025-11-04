Castrol India’s third-quarter profit rises on strong automotive lubricants demand

Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 9.8% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by steady demand for its automotive lubricants.

The company, majority-owned by oil major BP said profit after tax rose to 2.28 billion rupees ($25.9 million) in the July-September quarter, from 2.07 billion rupees a year ago.

Castrol India supplies lubricants to India’s biggest auto manufacturers across segments, including Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.

India’s vehicle sales rose 6.1% year-on-year in the quarter through September, akey leading indicatorfor companies like Castrol, which derives about 80% of its revenue from the automotive segment.

India’s automotive engine oils market size is estimated at 1.12 billion liters in 2025, and is expected to reach 1.15 billion liters by 2030, according to a report by research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Two-wheeler sales climbed 7.4% during the quarter, while commercial vehicle sales advanced 8.3%, industry data showed.

Castrol India, which also makes industrial lubricants like turbine and hydraulic oils, said total revenue from operations grew 5.8% to 13.63 billion rupees in the quarter.

Total expenses grew 3.8% in the quarter, with heavyweight cost of raw and packing materials consumed growing 2.7%.