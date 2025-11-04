BML 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.37%)
Castrol India’s third-quarter profit rises on strong automotive lubricants demand

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 9.8% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by steady demand for its automotive lubricants.

The company, majority-owned by oil major BP said profit after tax rose to 2.28 billion rupees ($25.9 million) in the July-September quarter, from 2.07 billion rupees a year ago.

Castrol India supplies lubricants to India’s biggest auto manufacturers across segments, including Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.

India’s vehicle sales rose 6.1% year-on-year in the quarter through September, akey leading indicatorfor companies like Castrol, which derives about 80% of its revenue from the automotive segment.

EU-sanctioned vessel unloads Russian naphtha at Adani-run Indian port – tracking data

India’s automotive engine oils market size is estimated at 1.12 billion liters in 2025, and is expected to reach 1.15 billion liters by 2030, according to a report by research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Two-wheeler sales climbed 7.4% during the quarter, while commercial vehicle sales advanced 8.3%, industry data showed.

Castrol India, which also makes industrial lubricants like turbine and hydraulic oils, said total revenue from operations grew 5.8% to 13.63 billion rupees in the quarter.

Total expenses grew 3.8% in the quarter, with heavyweight cost of raw and packing materials consumed growing 2.7%.

