PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

Published 04 Nov, 2025 02:46pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has accused the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SEAP) of attempting to sabotage the airline’s ongoing privatisation process by halting aircraft clearances under the pretext of safety concerns.

“The main objective of this movement is to sabotage the ongoing process of PIA’s privatisation, which is now in its final stages,” PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

PIA came to a complete halt on Monday as aircraft engineers suspended technical certifications over critical safety concerns, leaving passengers stranded and the national carrier facing yet another operational crisis.

The SEAP stopped issuing airworthiness certificates, effectively grounding multiple aircraft and triggering mass cancellations across domestic and international routes. The action disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers, dealing a devastating blow to the already struggling airline.

In a statement, a PIA spokesperson said the engineering group’s sudden work stoppage was aimed at disrupting flight operations and creating inconvenience for passengers to exert pressure on the administration.

“The SEAP has no legal standing. Using safety as an excuse to collectively stop work is a planned attempt to derail PIA’s privatisation,” the spokesperson said, adding that the airline’s operations fall under the Essential Services Act, making such strikes or walkouts a punishable offence.

After the government failed in its initial attempt to sell the national carrier, authorities in Islamabad have pressed ahead with a fresh attempt to privatise the airline, a key condition under Pakistan’s $7 billion IMF bailout.

The planned sale of PIA would mark the country’s first major privatisation in about two decades, with divestment of loss-making state firms a central plank of last year’s bailout.

It is pertinent to mention that four companies, namely Arif Habib Limited, Fauji Fertiliser Company (FFC), Air Blue, and Lucky Group, have participated in the privatisation process of PIA.

Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson said legal action would be initiated against all individuals involved in or supporting the illegal activity. “All such elements will be dealt with according to the law,” he stated.

Whereas the airline management is arranging alternative engineering services from other airlines, and all flights will soon be dispatched, the spokesperson added. “PIA’s operations are moving towards restoration.”

Flights PK-245 (Islamabad–Dammam) and PK-761 (Islamabad–Jeddah) were among those successfully dispatched, while several others that had faced delays were also cleared for departure.

According to the airline, the unlawful work stoppage led to delays and cancellations of some flights, including international routes. Flight PK-747 (Lahore–Madinah) departed after a 14-hour delay, while PK-761 (Karachi–Jeddah) and PK-233 (Islamabad–Dubai) departed after 12 and 9 hours, respectively.

Flights PK-245 (Islamabad–Dammam) and PK-755 (Sialkot–Riyadh) faced seven-hour delays, while PK-741 (Islamabad–Jeddah) and PK-300 (Karachi–Islamabad) were delayed by six and four hours.

“To manage the operational load, a total of five flights were cancelled, but all passengers were offered alternative travel options,” read the statement, adding that flight schedules were gradually returning to normal.

PIA IMF Pakistan International Airlines Abdullah Hafeez Khan PIA privatisation Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan Air Blue seap strike Islamabad–Jeddah SEAP Islamabad–Dubai Karachi–Jeddah Lahore–Madinah Sialkot–Riyadh

