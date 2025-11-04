China stocks end lower as investors take profits amid earnings, policy void

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed down on Tuesday, as investors took profits on this year’s outperformers, rotating into defensive sectors during a lull in corporate earnings and policy signals.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.8% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.8%.

China’s top-performing A-share sectors in the first three quarters have historically struggled to maintain momentum into the final stretch of the year, UBS analysts said in a note.

With few corporate disclosures expected over the next 4–5 months, investors are rotating out of this year’s winners, narrowing sector valuation gaps and driving a return to more typical pricing, they said.

“Some investors expect the value stocks to catch up in relative performance in the last two months of 2025 and anti-involution could become the main trade theme in the first quarter of 2026,” said UBS analysts. Anti-involution refers to China’s pushback against excessive competition.

Artificial intelligence and biotech stocks have led this year’s rally in China’s equity markets, but their momentum has waned in recent weeks. The tech-focused STAR50 Index was up 40% this year.

CSI Banks Index rose more than 2%, while the Healthcare Index and the Non-ferrous Metals Index fell 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around China’s domestic economic recovery continue to weigh on investor sentiment, underscoring appeal of dividend and value sectors, including central state-owned enterprises, analysts at Alliance Bernstein said in a note.

Tech majors traded in Hong Kong were down nearly 2% despite media reporting that China increased subsidies that cut energy bills by up to half for some of the country’s largest data centres.