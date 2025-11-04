BML 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.65%)
BOP 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 216.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.05%)
FCCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
FFL 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.42%)
GCIL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.56%)
HUBC 219.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 223.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-2.22%)
PAEL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.01%)
PRL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.85%)
PTC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.08%)
SNGP 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.22%)
SSGC 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.95%)
TELE 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
BR100 16,958 Decreased By -196 (-1.14%)
BR30 53,733 Decreased By -836.4 (-1.53%)
KSE100 161,193 Decreased By -1609.9 (-0.99%)
KSE30 48,916 Decreased By -581 (-1.17%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end lower as investors take profits amid earnings, policy void

  • China's blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.8% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%
Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 01:46pm

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed down on Tuesday, as investors took profits on this year’s outperformers, rotating into defensive sectors during a lull in corporate earnings and policy signals.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.8% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.8%.

  • China’s top-performing A-share sectors in the first three quarters have historically struggled to maintain momentum into the final stretch of the year, UBS analysts said in a note.

  • With few corporate disclosures expected over the next 4–5 months, investors are rotating out of this year’s winners, narrowing sector valuation gaps and driving a return to more typical pricing, they said.

  • “Some investors expect the value stocks to catch up in relative performance in the last two months of 2025 and anti-involution could become the main trade theme in the first quarter of 2026,” said UBS analysts. Anti-involution refers to China’s pushback against excessive competition.

  • Artificial intelligence and biotech stocks have led this year’s rally in China’s equity markets, but their momentum has waned in recent weeks. The tech-focused STAR50 Index was up 40% this year.

  • CSI Banks Index rose more than 2%, while the Healthcare Index and the Non-ferrous Metals Index fell 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

  • Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around China’s domestic economic recovery continue to weigh on investor sentiment, underscoring appeal of dividend and value sectors, including central state-owned enterprises, analysts at Alliance Bernstein said in a note.

  • Tech majors traded in Hong Kong were down nearly 2% despite media reporting that China increased subsidies that cut energy bills by up to half for some of the country’s largest data centres.

  • The CSI gold industry equity index fell 3.8% after state banks stopped gold product enrolments and China cut gold tax exemption.

China hong kong Shanghai China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end lower as investors take profits amid earnings, policy void

KSE-100 loses momentum, down nearly 700 points in intraday trading

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Read more stories