Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has emphasised the need to establish stronger maritime linkages between Pakistani ports and Romania’s Port of Constanta, describing it as a key step toward expanding access to European markets and promoting the country’s blue economy.

The development came during a meeting between Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr Dan Stoenescu at the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) 2025 on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also attended the meeting, read a statement.

The minister said Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa. He highlighted the potential of connecting Pakistani ports with the Port of Constanta in Romania to expand access to European markets and advance the blue economy.

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Chaudhry noted that Pakistan’s number of operational ports is expected to rise to six in the coming years, with existing ports reaching full capacity before 2047. Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity, he said, is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub.

During the meeting, both sides discussed capacity building and agreed to explore training and exchange programs in areas such as maritime safety, port operations, environmental management, and digital logistics. The minister said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems is central to Pakistan’s modernisation plans.

Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and expressed Romania’s interest in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products.

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

The talks also covered opportunities for private sector participation and investment in port infrastructure. Both sides expressed optimism about opening new trade routes and reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said stronger partnerships with European countries like Romania would help diversify Pakistan’s export markets while supporting regional stability through economic cooperation and innovation.