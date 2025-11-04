BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 35.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 216.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1%)
FCCL 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
HUBC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.22%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 224.27 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-1.99%)
PAEL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 15.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.56%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.14%)
PRL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.32%)
PTC 37.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.63%)
SNGP 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.18%)
SSGC 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.04%)
TELE 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.29%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 16,962 Decreased By -192.1 (-1.12%)
BR30 53,769 Decreased By -800.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,231 Decreased By -1572.5 (-0.97%)
KSE30 48,965 Decreased By -532 (-1.07%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2025 01:38pm

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has emphasised the need to establish stronger maritime linkages between Pakistani ports and Romania’s Port of Constanta, describing it as a key step toward expanding access to European markets and promoting the country’s blue economy.

The development came during a meeting between Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr Dan Stoenescu at the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) 2025 on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also attended the meeting, read a statement.

The minister said Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa. He highlighted the potential of connecting Pakistani ports with the Port of Constanta in Romania to expand access to European markets and advance the blue economy.

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Chaudhry noted that Pakistan’s number of operational ports is expected to rise to six in the coming years, with existing ports reaching full capacity before 2047. Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity, he said, is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub.

During the meeting, both sides discussed capacity building and agreed to explore training and exchange programs in areas such as maritime safety, port operations, environmental management, and digital logistics. The minister said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems is central to Pakistan’s modernisation plans.

Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and expressed Romania’s interest in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products.

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

The talks also covered opportunities for private sector participation and investment in port infrastructure. Both sides expressed optimism about opening new trade routes and reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said stronger partnerships with European countries like Romania would help diversify Pakistan’s export markets while supporting regional stability through economic cooperation and innovation.

Pakistan Middle East Romania Karachi Port Trust Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Eastern Europe Central Asia blue economy Ambassador Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Pakistan blue economy Chaudhry Atiq ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

KSE-100 loses momentum, down nearly 700 points in intraday trading

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Oil slips on oversupply concerns after OPEC+ output plans

Read more stories