BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.14%)
FCCL 53.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
HUBC 220.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-1.89%)
PAEL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.82%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
PTC 37.39 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.6%)
SNGP 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.1%)
SSGC 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.04%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
TRG 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
BR100 16,958 Decreased By -196 (-1.14%)
BR30 53,769 Decreased By -800.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,224 Decreased By -1579.6 (-0.97%)
KSE30 48,925 Decreased By -572.4 (-1.16%)
Nov 04, 2025
Markets

Gold holds under $4,000 on dollar resilience, Fed rate outlook

  • Spot gold was down 0.8% at $3,970.39 per ounce
Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 12:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold traded below the $4,000-per-ounce mark again on Tuesday as the dollar remained resilient at over three-month highs, while reduced chances of another U.S. interest rate cut in December and easing U.S.-China trade tensions blunted bullion’s demand.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $3,970.39 per ounce, as of 0625 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery slid nearly 1% to $3,979.30 per ounce.

The dollar steadied, hovering near a three-month high as a divided U.S. Federal Reserve spurred traders to rein in interest rate cut wagers.

“The stronger dollar is acting as a thorn in the side of gold, with traders recalculating the likelihood of another rate cut arriving by year-end,” said KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer.

The U.S. Fed last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Chair Jerome Powell said another reduction this year was “not a foregone conclusion”.

Market participants now see a 65% chance of another rate cut in December, down from over 90% prior to Powell’s remarks, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Fed officials on Monday continued pressing competing views on the economy, a debate set to intensify ahead of the December policy meeting and in the absence of key data, including from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to the federal government shutdown.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic uncertainty.

Investors now eagerly await the release of ADP U.S. employment data, due on Wednesday and ISM PMIs this week for cues on rate cuts.

“If we see another bleak looking ADP print, that may give gold a foothold to start tracking higher again,” Waterer added.

Bullion, which has gained 53% so far this year, has fallen more than 8% from its record high reached on October 20.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he agreed to trim tariffs on China in exchange for concessions by Beijing.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3% to $47.47 per ounce, platinum eased 1.1% to $1,548.15 and palladium fell 2.8% to $1,404.68.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

