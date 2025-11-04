Nintendo hikes operating forecast by 16%

TOKYO: Nintendo on Tuesday hiked its operating profit forecast by 16% to 370 billion yen ($2.45 billion) for the financial year ending March 2026.

The Kyoto-based gaming company also said it has raised its sales forecast for the Switch 2 gaming device to 19 million units from 15 million units.

The successor to the hit home-portable Switch went on sale in the midst of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, testing Nintendo’s supply chain management.

While the hybrid home-portable gaming device is widely expected to be a success, investors have been weighing the likely strength of its sales momentum.

Upcoming games to support demand into the key year-end shopping season include “Pokemon Legends: Z-A” and “Kirby Air Riders”.