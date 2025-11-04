BML 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.65%)
BOP 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 216.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.05%)
FCCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
FFL 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.42%)
GCIL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.56%)
HUBC 219.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 223.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-2.22%)
PAEL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.01%)
PRL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.85%)
PTC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.08%)
SNGP 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.22%)
SSGC 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.95%)
TELE 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
BR100 16,958 Decreased By -196 (-1.14%)
BR30 53,733 Decreased By -836.4 (-1.53%)
KSE100 161,193 Decreased By -1609.9 (-0.99%)
KSE30 48,916 Decreased By -581 (-1.17%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nintendo hikes operating forecast by 16%

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:58am

TOKYO: Nintendo on Tuesday hiked its operating profit forecast by 16% to 370 billion yen ($2.45 billion) for the financial year ending March 2026.

The Kyoto-based gaming company also said it has raised its sales forecast for the Switch 2 gaming device to 19 million units from 15 million units.

The successor to the hit home-portable Switch went on sale in the midst of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, testing Nintendo’s supply chain management.

While the hybrid home-portable gaming device is widely expected to be a success, investors have been weighing the likely strength of its sales momentum.

Upcoming games to support demand into the key year-end shopping season include “Pokemon Legends: Z-A” and “Kirby Air Riders”.

nintendo Tokyo Kyoto

Comments

200 characters

Nintendo hikes operating forecast by 16%

KSE-100 loses momentum, down nearly 700 points in intraday trading

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Read more stories