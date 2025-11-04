Philips reports 3% rise in quarterly sales

Dutch medical technology company Philips reported third-quarter revenue in line with analysts’ expectations un Tuesday, citing a strong performance in North America.
The company posted a 3% rise in sales to 4.3 billion euros ($5.0 billion), matching analysts’ average estimate in a company-compiled poll.
Philips, which makes the biggest share of its revenue in the United States, flagged last quarter that tariffs would have a lower impact than expected following a trade agreement between the EU and United States.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 531 million euros, surpassing the 484 million expected by analysts.
Comments