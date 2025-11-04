Philips reports 3% rise in quarterly sales

Dutch medical technology company Philips reported third-quarter revenue in line with analysts’ expectations un Tuesday, citing a strong performance in North America.

The company posted a 3% rise in sales to 4.3 billion euros ($5.0 billion), matching analysts’ average estimate in a company-compiled poll.

Philips, which makes the biggest share of its revenue in the United States, flagged last quarter that tariffs would have a lower impact than expected following a trade agreement between the EU and United States.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 531 million euros, surpassing the 484 million expected by analysts.