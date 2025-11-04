BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 216.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
HUBC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
NBP 226.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.88%)
PAEL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PPL 186.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PREMA 43.32 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (7.55%)
PRL 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
PTC 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TRG 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.46%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Ukraine attacks petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drones, Russia says

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:15am

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant deep inside Russia, causing a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility but no injuries, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

The plant in the Bashkortostan region, some 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Urals Mountains, was operating without interruption, the head of the Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that both of the drones involved in the overnight strike were destroyed.

The Russian defence ministry said in its daily report that, in addition to the two drones downed over the Bashkortostan region, its defence systems destroyed 83 drones over seven other Russian regions.

The administration of the city of Sterlitamak, where the plant is located, said that all five workers inside were not injured.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has stepped up long-range drone and missile strikes inside Russia, hitting oil refineries, depots and logistics hubs it says feed the Kremlin’s war machine.

Moscow calls the attacks terrorism, but Ukraine says they are legitimate self-defence in the war that Russia launched in February 2022.

