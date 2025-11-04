BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 216.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
HUBC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
NBP 226.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.88%)
PAEL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PPL 186.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PREMA 43.32 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (7.55%)
PRL 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
PTC 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TRG 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.46%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hegseth says US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but ‘flexibility’ needed

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: The United States will look at “flexibility” for US troops stationed in South Korea to operate against regional threats, but the core of the alliance with Seoul will remain focused on deterring North Korea, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.

He spoke alongside his South Korean counterpart during a visit to South Korea that earlier included a trip to the Demilitarised Zone on the border with North Korea.

When asked whether the 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea might be used in any conflicts beyond the peninsula, including with China, Hegseth told a briefing that protecting against nuclear-armed North Korea is the goal of the alliance.

South Korea’s President Lee says economy has turned a corner

“But there’s no doubt that flexibility for regional contingency is something we would take a look at,” he said.

Hegseth said the two sides were still working on a joint communique expected to address talks about defence costs and other issues, adding they had discussed South Korea making greater military investments.

The allies had also agreed to have South Korea maintain and repair US ships, allowing them to stay in the area and be ready if needed, Hegseth said.

China United States US North Korea Seoul US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Demilitarised Zone

Comments

200 characters

Hegseth says US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but ‘flexibility’ needed

KSE-100 loses momentum, down over 400 points in intraday trading

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil slips on oversupply concerns after OPEC+ output plans

Pakistan seeks Saudi funds for major road projects

Oilboy Energy redirects Rs250mn funds to expand trading operations

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Read more stories