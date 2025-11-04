BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 216.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
GCIL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
HUBC 220.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.3%)
NBP 226.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.88%)
PAEL 52.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
POWER 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
PPL 186.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.27%)
PREMA 42.88 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.45%)
PRL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
PTC 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.88%)
SSGC 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.12%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.33%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.71%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.08%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Nov 04, 2025
India stock benchmarks set to open higher, supported by robust earnings

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,890 points
Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 08:21am

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Tuesday, supported by strong quarterly earnings from telecom operator Bharti Airtel and jeweller and watchmaker Titan.

However, with analysts expecting some consolidation after a strong October and investors awaiting progress on India-U.S. trade talks, gains in both the Nifty 50 and Sensex are likely to remain capped.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,890 points as of 7:41 a.m. IST, indicating that Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 25,763.35.

“The Nifty’s record peak of 26,277.35 points may remain just out of reach for now, as investors adopt a wait-and-watch approach amidst lack of clarity in the ongoing India-U.S. trade negotiations,” Mehta Equities said.

Stable quarterly earnings and foreign inflows have been supporting market sentiment since October. Earnings will continue to remain in focus, with as many as five Nifty 50 companies scheduled to announce their September-quarter numbers on the day.

These include reports from the State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Indigo.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest mobile carrier by number of users, posted its sixth straight quarterly profit rise on Monday, as users upgraded to higher-margin 4G and 5G plans, and on steady subscriber additions.

Titan reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, as a steep rise in gold prices lifted the firm’s bottom line.

