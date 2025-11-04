BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-04

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

Muhammad Ali Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines came to a complete halt on Monday as aircraft engineers suspended technical certifications over critical safety concerns, leaving passengers stranded and the national carrier facing yet another operational crisis.

The Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) stopped issuing airworthiness certificates, effectively grounding multiple aircraft and triggering mass cancellations across domestic and international routes. The action has disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers, dealing a devastating blow to the already struggling airline.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers, but their safety will never be compromised,” SAEP said in its statement. “No aircraft will be released without complete rectification and compliance with airworthiness standards.”

PIA temporarily suspends flight operations to Canada

The engineers’ society insisted the suspension is not a strike but a “regulatory obligation” under Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s ANO-145 regulations and international aviation standards. SAEP said that engineers cannot legally certify aircraft as airworthy when safety protocols are compromised and maintenance resources are inadequate.

The crisis has exposed severe communication breakdowns within PIA’s management structure. SAEP claimed airline top management has refused dialogue despite repeated attempts to address mounting concerns over safety standards, maintenance capabilities, and working conditions.

In response, PIA spokesman Abdullah dismissed SAEP as an illegal organization and threatened action under the Essential Services Act. He also informed that the airline was seeking engineering services from other carriers to resume flight operations, while accusing the engineers of attempting to sabotage the ongoing privatization process. In his statement, he didn’t address the concerns raised by the SAEP.

The grounding of aircraft compounds PIA’s mounting challenges. The carrier has already suspended Canada flights in September for Boeing 777 maintenance, but the suspension has continued. On the other hand, the flight operations to UK, which resumed on October 25 after five years, have now again been suspended due to safety concerns by SEAP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA PIA operations Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan SAEP aircraft engineers technical certifications

Comments

200 characters

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories