PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines came to a complete halt on Monday as aircraft engineers suspended technical certifications over critical safety concerns, leaving passengers stranded and the national carrier facing yet another operational crisis.

The Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) stopped issuing airworthiness certificates, effectively grounding multiple aircraft and triggering mass cancellations across domestic and international routes. The action has disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers, dealing a devastating blow to the already struggling airline.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers, but their safety will never be compromised,” SAEP said in its statement. “No aircraft will be released without complete rectification and compliance with airworthiness standards.”

PIA temporarily suspends flight operations to Canada

The engineers’ society insisted the suspension is not a strike but a “regulatory obligation” under Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s ANO-145 regulations and international aviation standards. SAEP said that engineers cannot legally certify aircraft as airworthy when safety protocols are compromised and maintenance resources are inadequate.

The crisis has exposed severe communication breakdowns within PIA’s management structure. SAEP claimed airline top management has refused dialogue despite repeated attempts to address mounting concerns over safety standards, maintenance capabilities, and working conditions.

In response, PIA spokesman Abdullah dismissed SAEP as an illegal organization and threatened action under the Essential Services Act. He also informed that the airline was seeking engineering services from other carriers to resume flight operations, while accusing the engineers of attempting to sabotage the ongoing privatization process. In his statement, he didn’t address the concerns raised by the SAEP.

The grounding of aircraft compounds PIA’s mounting challenges. The carrier has already suspended Canada flights in September for Boeing 777 maintenance, but the suspension has continued. On the other hand, the flight operations to UK, which resumed on October 25 after five years, have now again been suspended due to safety concerns by SEAP.

