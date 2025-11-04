Army doesn’t want to be drawn into politics: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Any decision to send army troops to Gaza for peacekeeping duties would be made by the government and parliament, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif has said.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, the ISPR director general said that the army does not wish to be drawn into politics.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said the Pakistan Army should be kept separate from political matters, reaffirming that the military’s focus remains on national security and the protection of the country’s borders and people. “Pakistan is fully prepared to defend its frontiers and its citizens,” he said, adding that Pakistan is a sovereign state and formulates its policies independently.

According to the DG ISPR, 1,667 terrorists have been killed in operations against the Fitna Al Khawarij terrorist group, though criminal and militant networks linked to political groups continue to hinder efforts to curb smuggling and organised crime.

He stressed that Pakistan’s priority is the complete elimination of terrorism, noting that the country will not hold talks with terrorist groups.

“The conditions set by Afghanistan are irrelevant — what matters is eradicating terrorism,” General Sharif said, adding Pakistan’s response to the Afghan Taliban was “swift and effective” and “produced the results we sought.” He further stated that narcotics smugglers in Afghanistan have gained influence in Afghan politics, with large quantities of drugs being smuggled into Pakistan from across the border.