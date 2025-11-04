BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-04

Strategic shift to gas exploration outlined: OGDC posts big leap in recovery of receivables

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) has reported significant progress in receivables recovery and outlined a strategic shift toward enhanced gas exploration, according to key takeaways from the company’s corporate briefing held on Monday following its first-quarter FY2026 results.

The company management informed analysts that OGDC has recently concluded 3D seismic acquisition at its Uch field, while seismic activity continues at the Bettani block, where two wells have already been drilled and prospects for a third well are under evaluation.

The company said it is actively moving into higher-risk exploratory areas to diversify its reserves base and boost production capacity.

Capacity utilisation factors of Uch gas fields in draft IGCEP assumptions: OGDCL, PD lock horns

A major improvement was noted in receivables collection, which now stands at 109 percent of total billing, driven by stronger inflows from power and gas sector clients. Recovery from Uch has reached 177 percent, while SNGPL stands at 104 percent and SSGC around 90 percent.

Management stated that power sector circular debt receivables related to Uch have declined to Rs59 billion, compared to Rs89 billion in December 2024, and expressed confidence that the remaining amount will be recovered by the second quarter of FY2026.

Discussions are ongoing with the government on resolving gas sector circular debt, as part of a broader energy-sector reform initiative that also aims to address gas curtailment and RLNG oversupply.

OGDC management confirmed an agreement with SNGPL to curtail gas only from fields producing dry gas without oil or condensate, reducing the impact of previous curtailments on the Nashpa field. The adjustment has cut crude curtailment by approximately 1,000 barrels per day, according to company officials.

The company said that while it initially pivoted toward oil production to offset losses from gas curtailments, it has now shifted focus back to gas output, given improving policy conditions and higher medium-term demand expectations. Management expects gas production to outpace oil production over the next few years, with exploration and new discoveries forming the core of OGDC’s growth strategy.

Regarding gas allocation, OGDC noted that if MARI gas is permanently allocated to fertilizer plants, it may divert KPD-TAY field gas to alternate consumers or third parties, given that the gas quality meets pipeline specifications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

circular debt SSGC SNGPL power sector gas sector RLNG OGDC oil sector gas exploration

Comments

200 characters

Strategic shift to gas exploration outlined: OGDC posts big leap in recovery of receivables

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories