Whales spotted near Gwadar

KARACHI: A large group of whales was spotted in the open sea near Gwadar. Fishermen spotted more than six Arabian whales migrating from west to east.

Whales were spotted in the sea waters about 11 nautical miles south of Gwadar Mountain. As many as 27 species of whales are found in Pakistani waters.

The humpback whale of the Arabian Sea is considered the world’s only non-migratory whale. These whales are found permanently in the Arabian Sea between Yemen and Sri Lanka. They migrate to Pakistani waters to feed after the southwest monsoon.

The sighting of more than six whales is a welcome sign, says WWF Pakistan. It said this incident is evidence of a possible recovery of the whale population which was severely affected by the activities of the Soviet fleet between 1963 and 1967.

The return of a large group of whales to Pakistani waters is a sign of recovery, said the WWF spokesperson.

