PCCMD intensifies crackdown across Punjab to ensure availability of food items

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:24am

****LAHORE: The Price Control and Commodities Management Department (PCCMD) has intensified its crackdown across Punjab to ensure the availability of essential food items at government-notified rates, a spokesperson said today.****

According to the spokesperson, 335,421 inspections were carried out across the province, resulting in action against 9,587 profiteers.

Fines amounting to Rs718,500 were imposed, while two FIRs were registered against violators.

He stated that a continuous increase in tomato supply has led to a significant decline in prices. A total of 73 truckloads of tomatoes arrived at Lahore’s Badami Bagh market last night, with additional supplies arriving regularly from Balochistan and Iran. "With supply increasing, tomato prices are expected to fall further in the coming days," the spokesperson added.

Currently, tomatoes are being sold at Rs140 per kg, onions at Rs145 per kg, and fresh potatoes at Rs95 per kg in the market. The spokesperson also noted a decline in the prices of pulses, with chickpeas available at Rs255 per kg, black gram (daal maash) at Rs410 per kg, and mung lentils at Rs345 per kg in Lahore.

To ensure sales of sugar at official rates, authorities conducted 10,831 inspections across Punjab, fined 290 violators Rs123,500, and arrested 11 individuals involved in overpricing, the department said.

