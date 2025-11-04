BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Print 2025-11-04

Export of Canadian canola to Pakistan: Pakistan, Canada agree to facilitate

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, held a productive bilateral call, reaffirming the strong and enduring ties between Pakistan and Canada and emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Canada agreed to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to Pakistan, recognizing the significant potential of Pakistan’s expanding market for this Canadian commodity.

The Ministers welcomed the successful conclusion of the first round of negotiations toward a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA). Led by the Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Investment of Pakistan, and the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, the FIPA is an important priority which reflects both countries’ dedication to fostering a stable and transparent investment environment.

Both sides also expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral cooperation on energy security and critical minerals, recognizing the strong and growing role of Canadian companies in achieving Pakistan’s ambitious mineral development goals and harnessing its clean energy potential.

The Ministers also looked ahead to the upcoming 6th round of bilateral consultations, which will serve as a platform to advance shared priorities, reinforce government-to-government and private sector linkages, and explore new avenues for strategic collaboration.

Pakistan and Canada remain committed to working together to promote peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth, both bilaterally and on the global stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade Ishaq Dar Anita Anand Pakistan and Canada Canadian canola

