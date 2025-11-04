LHC seeks reply from NCCIA on bail petition of YouTuber Saadur Rehman

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought reply from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on a bail petition of a YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai, in a case of alleged promotion of illegal gambling applications on his YouTube channel.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that Saadur Rehman had not been served any prior notice or summons for inquiry before his arrest by the NCCIA.

He said that the other suspects have already been released. He, therefore, prayed the court to grant him bail also.

The court after hearing his counsel at length issued notices to NCCIA.

