BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-04

Meeting with DAPP team: LCCI chief praises overseas Pakistanis for projecting real image of country

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis are the true ambassadors of Pakistan and are projecting the real image of our country to the world. Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis play a vital role in stabilizing the national economy, and it is due to these foreign inflows that Pakistan has been able to reduce its trade deficit.

These views were expressed by LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol during a meeting with the delegation of the Diaspora Association for Professional Pakistanis (DAPP). Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi were also present on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that the contributions and services of the overseas Pakistani community for the development of the country are highly commendable. He added that the Lahore Chamber is committed to facilitating and promoting investment and collaboration from the overseas community at every level.

The delgation of Diaspora Association for Professional Pakistanis (DAPP) was led by Uzma Almakky, Global Chairperson DAPP, along with Malik Azhar Ali, Chairman DAPP (Asia Region), & the DAPP President (Pakistan) and Zaman Amer Bhatti ( Director DAPP) with other Core DAPP Board Members.

The delegates said that DAPP is connecting the global Pakistani diaspora with Pakistan’s economic future and is focusing on addressing the key grievances of overseas investors, strengthening institutional trust, and fostering diaspora-led economic partnerships.

DAPP proposed the establishment of a DAPP–LCCI Overseas Facilitation Cell and an Advisory Committee of Overseas Business Leaders to support overseas investors and enhance policy collaboration. Both organizations also discussed launching a Diaspora–LCCI Economic Forum to convert diaspora goodwill into sustainable economic growth through SME partnerships, technology transfer, and venture investments.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzma Almakky emphasized, “DAPP stands as the trusted voice of overseas Pakistanis. Through this collaboration with LCCI, we aim to transform the global diaspora’s goodwill into tangible, long-term contributions to Pakistan’s economic future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Overseas Pakistanis LCCI Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol LCCI chief DAPP Diaspora Association for Professional Pakistanis

Comments

200 characters

Meeting with DAPP team: LCCI chief praises overseas Pakistanis for projecting real image of country

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories