Meeting with DAPP team: LCCI chief praises overseas Pakistanis for projecting real image of country

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis are the true ambassadors of Pakistan and are projecting the real image of our country to the world. Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis play a vital role in stabilizing the national economy, and it is due to these foreign inflows that Pakistan has been able to reduce its trade deficit.

These views were expressed by LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol during a meeting with the delegation of the Diaspora Association for Professional Pakistanis (DAPP). Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi were also present on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that the contributions and services of the overseas Pakistani community for the development of the country are highly commendable. He added that the Lahore Chamber is committed to facilitating and promoting investment and collaboration from the overseas community at every level.

The delgation of Diaspora Association for Professional Pakistanis (DAPP) was led by Uzma Almakky, Global Chairperson DAPP, along with Malik Azhar Ali, Chairman DAPP (Asia Region), & the DAPP President (Pakistan) and Zaman Amer Bhatti ( Director DAPP) with other Core DAPP Board Members.

The delegates said that DAPP is connecting the global Pakistani diaspora with Pakistan’s economic future and is focusing on addressing the key grievances of overseas investors, strengthening institutional trust, and fostering diaspora-led economic partnerships.

DAPP proposed the establishment of a DAPP–LCCI Overseas Facilitation Cell and an Advisory Committee of Overseas Business Leaders to support overseas investors and enhance policy collaboration. Both organizations also discussed launching a Diaspora–LCCI Economic Forum to convert diaspora goodwill into sustainable economic growth through SME partnerships, technology transfer, and venture investments.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzma Almakky emphasized, “DAPP stands as the trusted voice of overseas Pakistanis. Through this collaboration with LCCI, we aim to transform the global diaspora’s goodwill into tangible, long-term contributions to Pakistan’s economic future.

