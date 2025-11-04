BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KP CM for carrying out legislation for implementation of projects

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025

PESHAWAR: In a bid to prevent delays in execution of development projects, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi has directed the relevant authorities to carry out legislation for ensuring implementation of public welfare projects within their stipulated timelines, emphasizing that strict penalty be proposed for those responsible for delays.

The Chief Minister made it clear that unwarranted delays in public projects will not be tolerated adding that zero-tolerance policy will be enforced in this regard, noting that these projects are funded by public money and any negligence or delay in their execution undermines public trust.

Presiding over an important meeting of the Energy and Power Department on Monday, the Chief Minister also decided to take up the issues linked to the federation more effectively and instructed the concerned departments to follow up on matters pending with the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He further directed the initiation of formal correspondence with the federal government to secure the province’s due rights.

The CM also directed for the preparation of plans for the transmission and distribution of electricity from local hydro power projects to industries, adding that locally generated electricity would be provided to industries at concessional rates. He stressed that the promotion of the industrial sector is essential for economic revival and employment generation.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing on the department’s development projects, administrative affairs, subsidiaries of Energy and Power Department. The Meeting was informed that, a total of 10,625 Megawatts of hydropower is being generated nationwide, of which 6,000 megawatts are produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

It was further told that PEDO’s 10 projects currently generate annual revenue exceeding Rs. 14 billion, while three ongoing projects with a combined capacity of 452 megawatts are expected to yield Rs. 26 billion annually upon completion. Additionally, procurement is underway for four projects with a total capacity of 331 megawatts, expected to generate Rs. 30 billion annually. Three new projects completed this year are projected to bring in an additional Rs. 4 billion in annual revenue.

The Secretary of Energy and Power and heads of the department’s subsidiary organizations also attended the meeting.

