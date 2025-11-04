CAREC meeting held at Skardu Int’l Airport: PAA

KARACHI: Central Asia Region Economic Cooperation (CAREC) meeting held at Skardu International Airport. According to the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), CAREC session discusses expansion of Skardu Airport terminal and air cargo setup.

Additional Directors Cargo, Planning & Development, and Airport Manager hosted the meeting. Government and business leaders attend CAREC meeting in Skardu, discuss regional connectivity, PAA said.

Participants appreciate Airports Authority’s efforts for the development of the Baltistan Region, PAA added.

