British Council hosts Education Symposium 2025

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: The British Council Pakistan hosted the Education Symposium 2025, a full-day gathering of educators, policymakers, and innovators exploring new pathways for inclusive and transformative learning across Pakistan.

Bringing together participants from across the country, the Symposium provided a platform for collaboration, dialogue, and the exchange of ideas on how partnerships, innovation, and practical action can strengthen Pakistan’s education system.

The event featured a keynote address by Michael Connolly, Director of English and school education at the British Council, titled “The Future of English”, which explored the evolving role of English, technology, and digital inclusion in shaping equitable and modern classrooms.

Through a series of panel discussions, talks, and hands-on workshops, participants examined how skills development, education policy, and digital learning tools can help empower both students and teachers to drive meaningful change.

James Hampson, Country Director British Council Pakistan said, “Today’s event brings lots of innovation and tons of inspiration together in one Symposium. From young girls who are changing their lives through education to organisations powering better outcomes thanks to AI we are proud to play our part in connecting people who want to make a difference.”

Michael Connolly, Director, English and School Education, British Council, said, “English today is more than just a language it’s a bridge to opportunity, global connection, and innovation. Through initiatives like this symposium, we’re exploring how English, technology, and creative pedagogy can empower teachers and learners to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Our goal is to make learning accessible, relevant, and transformative for every student in Pakistan.”

Workshops led by partners such as Suno Kahani Meri Zubani, BrainSPACE, Taleemabad, ILMpact, and Science Fuse demonstrated creative, evidence-based teaching approaches from arts and storytelling to AI and EdTech integration in classrooms.

The event also welcomed representatives from provincial education departments, development partners, and private sector organizations, reaffirming the British Council’s role as a convener of dialogue and collaboration in education.

The Education Symposium 2025 builds on the British Council’s continued efforts to strengthen teacher development, promote educational innovation, and create inclusive learning opportunities across Pakistan.

