Jam Kamal meets Turkish trade minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held a meeting with Türkiye’s Minister of Trade, Prof Dr Ömer Bolat, in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 41st Session of the COMCEC.

During the meeting, both ministers discussed avenues to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The Turkish Trade Minister, Prof Dr Ömer Bolat, expressed his government’s strong desire to enhance trade ties and expand bilateral economic engagement with Pakistan. He assured that Türkiye would review Pakistan’s proposals favourably during the upcoming round of trade negotiations.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan briefed his Turkish counterpart on the reforms and measures being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure efficiency, transparency, and enhance investor confidence in system. He emphasized that Pakistan is emerging as a promising destination for Turkish investment in multiple sectors. Prof Dr Bolat also extended an invitation to Minister Jam Kamal Khan to attend the upcoming Halal Expo being held in Istanbul from November 25 underscoring the importance of deepening cooperation in the halal trade and related industries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the existing partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration in trade, investment, and industrial development, reflecting the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

