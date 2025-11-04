Zardari to attend Doha summit on social development today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will undertake an official visit to Doha, State of Qatar, from November 4–6 2025 to participate in the World Summit for Social Development, said a statement issued here by the Foreign Office.

Hosted by the State of Qatar, the Summit will be attended by world leaders with the aim to redoubling global efforts toward achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Summit will adopt the Doha Political Declaration at its conclusion in this regard.

President Asif Ali Zardari will address the Summit on Tuesday (today) and underscore the need for enhanced global cooperation aimed at achieving social justice, equality, and human dignity. He will also urge the need for an inclusive and reformed global financial architecture to support social development, especially in the Global South. He will highlight Pakistan’s achievements in the areas of poverty eradication, health, education, and sustainable development.

On the margins of the Summit, the President of Pakistan will hold bilateral meetings with different world leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025