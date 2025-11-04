BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-04

Canadian HC voices optimism about Reko Diq’s success

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Tarik Ali Khan called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik at the Ministry of Petroleum on Monday.

The Federal Minister warmly welcomed the High Commissioner to Pakistan and assured him of the government’s full support in strengthening the relationship between the two countries across multiple sectors.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan conveyed that “our Prime Minister is keen on trade diversification. We see Asia as a potential market with immense opportunities,” Khan stated.

He identified critical minerals, energy, renewables, and agriculture as key areas where Pakistan and Canada can significantly enhance cooperation.

The High Commissioner specifically highlighted the role of Barrick Gold Corporation, a Canadian company operating the landmark Reko Diq project. “We look forward to Reko Diq’s success and for Pakistan and the people of Balochistan to reap its immense benefits,” he added.

In response, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasized the strategic importance of the Reko Diq project, stating, “Reko Diq is the vehicle that will set the standards and elevate the entire mining sector of Pakistan.” He informed the High Commissioner that in addition to Reko Diq, numerous other projects are planned in the adjacent areas, presenting a wealth of opportunities.

To further showcase Pakistan’s potential, Minister Malik extended a formal invitation to a Canadian delegation to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Minerals Forum in 2026.

The Minister also highlighted the significant opportunities for Canadian companies to engage in joint ventures, particularly in the exploration sector. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for foreign investment and fostering a robust partnership with Canada for mutual economic prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a strong commitment to deepening the Pakistan-Canada bilateral relationship, with a specific focus on trade, investment, and energy cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

REKO DIQ Ali Pervaiz Malik Canadian HC Tarik Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Canadian HC voices optimism about Reko Diq’s success

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories