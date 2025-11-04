Canadian HC voices optimism about Reko Diq’s success

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Tarik Ali Khan called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik at the Ministry of Petroleum on Monday.

The Federal Minister warmly welcomed the High Commissioner to Pakistan and assured him of the government’s full support in strengthening the relationship between the two countries across multiple sectors.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan conveyed that “our Prime Minister is keen on trade diversification. We see Asia as a potential market with immense opportunities,” Khan stated.

He identified critical minerals, energy, renewables, and agriculture as key areas where Pakistan and Canada can significantly enhance cooperation.

The High Commissioner specifically highlighted the role of Barrick Gold Corporation, a Canadian company operating the landmark Reko Diq project. “We look forward to Reko Diq’s success and for Pakistan and the people of Balochistan to reap its immense benefits,” he added.

In response, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasized the strategic importance of the Reko Diq project, stating, “Reko Diq is the vehicle that will set the standards and elevate the entire mining sector of Pakistan.” He informed the High Commissioner that in addition to Reko Diq, numerous other projects are planned in the adjacent areas, presenting a wealth of opportunities.

To further showcase Pakistan’s potential, Minister Malik extended a formal invitation to a Canadian delegation to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Minerals Forum in 2026.

The Minister also highlighted the significant opportunities for Canadian companies to engage in joint ventures, particularly in the exploration sector. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for foreign investment and fostering a robust partnership with Canada for mutual economic prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a strong commitment to deepening the Pakistan-Canada bilateral relationship, with a specific focus on trade, investment, and energy cooperation.

