Supply of polluted water from Khanpur Dam: SC CB issues notice to AG of KP

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court issued notice to the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the contaminated water being supplied from Khanpur Dam.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, and Justice Aamer Farooq, heard on Monday a suo motu notice regarding the supply of polluted water from Khanpur Dam.

During the hearing, advocate Syed Hassan Ali Raza, representing the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), said that Khanpur Dam is the only source of drinking water for around five million people. He added that the executive district administration is facilitating activities in the area, noting that the number of boats operating in the dam has increased dramatically, from 20 to 326 boats.

Justice Jamal remarked that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) should formulate certain rules to manage such activities. Justice Shakeel stated that the dam administration could restrict or ban motorboats if they contribute to pollution.

Hassan Raza further stated that private operators are earning money through boating and have even set up six resorts around the dam.

Justice Aamer asked, “How can they operate boats without your permission?” Justice Mandokhel inquired what role the WAPDA was playing in preventing such activities. The lawyer replied that a petition had been filed before the magistrate, but the situation had worsened after Khanpur was declared a separate Tehsil.

Justice Amin said if boats are causing the pollution, then there should be an alternative solution. The counsel responded that electric boats could be used to reduce contamination.

The court subsequently issued a notice to the KP Advocate General and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Khanpur Dam, a multi-purpose project aimed at supplying water for irrigation as well as for household use, is located in the Haripur district, about 40 kilometers from the federal capital. It is situated at the foothills of captivating green mountains.

The Dam area is mostly made up of rugged and hilly rocks. Its height is 167 feet, and its length is 1,560 feet. The dam has a storage capacity of 107,000 acre-feet, and the current water level is 91,500 acre-feet. Rain and glacial water from Murree, Galiyat, and other upstream catchment areas flow into the dam.

