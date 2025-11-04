BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ATC upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema

Fazal Sher Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:30am

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday upheld a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Aleema Khan, sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, in a case registered in connection with the PTI November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah upheld warrants issued for Khan’s sister after she failed to appear before it in the case registered at the Sadiqabad police station.

During the hearing, the police submitted a report on the previously issued warrants, confirming that the arrest had not yet been executed. The prosecution also presented details of more than 30 bank accounts belonging to Aleema Khan.

According to the report, 12 bank accounts have been frozen so far. Standard Chartered Bank blocked 10 accounts, while Bank Alfalah froze one account, and both banks submitted their reports to the court. However, MCB, BML, UBL, Habib Metro, and Faysal Bank did not freeze various trust accounts linked to the accused.

Taking notice, the court issued contempt of court notices to these banks. The court also directed banks that have not yet submitted their reports to do so without delay.

During the hearing, 10 accused appeared before the court; however, Aleema Khan remained absent. The court expressed anger over her continued defiance of Aleem Khan.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah appeared before the court. He told the court that the accused had been continuously defying court orders, while other co-accused and witnesses had been appearing regularly.

Shah produced the first five witnesses, including Sub-Inspectors (SI) Zaheer and Iqbal, Asistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) Kazim Raza, Tariq Mahmood, and Constable Babar.

The case involves 87 accused in total — of whom nine have confessed and been convicted, 66 have been declared absconders, and 11, including Aleema Khan, are currently facing trial. The court adjourned the hearing until November 6.

