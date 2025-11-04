BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Healthcare system in a state of decline: federal health minister

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, Mustafa Kamal, has underscored the urgent need to shift Pakistan’s health system from a treatment-based model to one centred on prevention, awareness, and lifestyle improvement.

Addressing a Pharma-covigilance Workshop here on Monday, Kamal said that Pakistan’s healthcare system is in a state of decline due to a lack of focus on prevention and public health awareness.

He said the global healthcare model has transformed and now emphasizes protecting people from falling ill rather than only treating diseases. He added that the world has shifted towards lifestyle medicine, which promotes healthier living without relying solely on medication.

“Hospitals in the country are under immense pressure because a proper primary healthcare system is missing,” he said, adding that “healthcare begins outside hospitals.”

Highlighting the deteriorating sanitation situation, he said, “We don’t even have a concept of proper sewage treatment in Pakistan.” He pointed out that contaminated water is the major cause of diseases, responsible for nearly 70 percent of illnesses in the country. “If clean water is ensured, the burden of patients on hospitals would drop by 70 percent,” he emphasized, adding that polluted water flowing from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi continues to spread diseases.

He said establishing sewage treatment systems at the local level were essential to control waterborne diseases. Kamal stressed that “prevention is better than cure,” and Pakistan’s national health strategy must prioritize precautionary and preventive measures.

“We need to adopt a healthier lifestyle,” he said, noting that lifestyle medicine is closely aligned with the natural order of health.

He remarked that while the world will likely overcome cancer within the next decade, Pakistan may still be debating whether vaccines are halal or haram. The health minister said Pakistan, unfortunately, ranks among the top countries for hepatitis, diabetes, and heart diseases.

Kamal emphasized that Pakistan needs committed and ethical doctors to bring real reform and improvement in the healthcare system.

He announced that the Ministry of Health is establishing a modern Healthcare Management System at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to strengthen service delivery and monitoring mechanisms.

The Minister said, “To truly reform our healthcare system, we need doctors and professionals who are driven by integrity, compassion, and a sense of responsibility. Only then can we build a healthier Pakistan.”

Mustafa Kamal

