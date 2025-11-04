BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Asif highlights Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic momentum, global engagements

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has underscored that Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic activism revolves around economic diplomacy, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming foreign relations into economic opportunities.

Addressing a seminar here on Monday, the Defence minister said Pakistan has successfully re-established itself as a respected voice in regional and international forums, from the United Nations and the SCO to the OIC and the World Economic Forum.

He said that recent high-level visits have not only revitalised traditional friendship but also restored global confidence in Pakistan’s stability and economic potential

He said the prime minister’s recent engagements with Saudi leadership have reinvigorated strategic cooperation and opened pathways for multi-billion-dollar investment in energy, mining, and infrastructure.

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Khawaja Asif said both countries have expressed a strong interest in expanding their economic footprint in Pakistan.

Regarding ties with the United States, the Defence Minister said Pakistan continues to build a broad-based and balanced partnership. He said recent diplomatic engagements between the two countries have emphasised cooperation in trade, technology, climate resilience and counter-terrorism, reaffirming Pakistan’s constructive role as a bridge between regions and interests.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s interactions with Chinese leadership have reaffirmed both sides’ resolve to expand China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into new domains, including agriculture, information technology and renewable energy.

He further highlighted that through active engagement, the prime minister has advanced Pakistan’s role as a gateway for trade and energy transit between Central and South Asia. Projects like CASA1000, TAPI, and the proposed Trans-Afghan Railway underscore Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity, economic integration and shared prosperity.

About Pakistan’s relations with the Muslim countries, the Minister for Defence said that Pakistan has actively sought to revitalise ties with Iran, Turkiye and Egypt. He said these engagements are grounded in shared faith, mutual respect and collective aspirations for peace and development. He said Pakistan’s deepening cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation further amplifies its diplomatic voice on issues such as Islamophobia, Palestinians’ rights and humanitarian relief in Gaza and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, said Pakistan received overwhelming support from across the globe due to extensive diplomatic efforts during the stand-off with India in May this year.

Addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan’s Diplomatic Achievements” in Islamabad on Monday, he lauded the services of all the former and serving diplomats and ambassadors who rendered great services for Pakistan.

Tarar said in the recent stand-off with India, our friendly countries supported Pakistan.

About the prime minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Attaullah Tarar said the launch of the Economic Strategic Framework during the PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia is a very significant development. He maintained strong ties with Central Asian states and the use of Pakistani ports for trade by them are included in the top priorities of the government.

