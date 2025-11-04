C2 Steel Green Industrial Corridor project will help revive PSM: minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the preparation of the C2 Steel Green Industrial Corridor project, which he said would play a crucial role in reviving Pakistan Steel Mills and boosting local production.

Speaking at the event held at Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Minister Chaudhry revealed that Port Qasim has been ranked as the world’s ninth-best performing container port, highlighting significant improvements in the port’s operational efficiency.

“The port’s performance has witnessed remarkable improvement through modernization and digital reforms, which have substantially increased Port Qasim’s capacity,” the minister stated.

Minister Chaudhry said that the preparation of the C2 Steel Green Industrial Corridor project has been done to revive Pakistan Steel Mills and boost local production.

He described the project as an integral part of the federal government’s vision to establish Pakistan as a global maritime industrial center.

“This initiative is part of our comprehensive strategy to revolutionize the maritime economy under the Maritime Century Vision,” Chaudhry said.

The minister said that Port Qasim Special Economic Zone has become a preferred destination for investors, with rapid progress being made in green port technology and digital connectivity.

“We are transforming Port Qasim into a complete maritime-industrial ecosystem,” he said, adding that these developments would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and industrial competitiveness on the global stage.

The federal minister’s announcement underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure and positioning the country as a key player in regional and international maritime trade.

