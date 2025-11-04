CG Iran meets Speaker Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Akbar Eissa Zadeh, called on Speaker Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office in the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

Akbar Eissa Zadeh was accompanied by Khosravi, Director General of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly, Dr. Fouzia Hameed.

During the meeting, Speaker Syed Awais welcomed the visiting delegation and exchanged greetings.

Akbar Eissa Zadeh also extended his warm regards and offered condolences on the demise of former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, while conveying a message of solidarity from Fada Hossein Maleki, Chairman of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, Akbar Eissa Zadeh highlighted the longstanding and historic relations between Pakistan and Iran, two neighbouring Islamic nations sharing deep cultural, religious, and economic ties. Consul General expressed Iran’s desire to further strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation between the two countries.

The CG Iran informed that the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, His Excellency Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will soon visit Pakistan on an official tour during which he will meet the national leadership, including the President, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Speaker of the Iran’s National Assembly is also scheduled to visit Karachi on Friday and will also meet Speaker Syed Awais.

The CG Iran further shared that the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament intends to launch a joint economic initiative and has proposed that Speaker Syed Awais lead the Sindh Chapter of the forum, which will include prominent business representatives.

Speaker Syed Awais appreciated the briefing and informed that he has discussed the upcoming visit with the Speaker of the National Assembly. He proposed hosting the Iranian Speaker and his delegation at the Sindh Assembly, where Members of the Provincial Assembly and Ministers would join to welcome the dignitaries and offer them a tour of both legislative chambers.

His Excellency Akbar Eissa Zadeh thanked Speaker Syed Awais for his time and the meaningful exchange of views regarding the forthcoming visit of His Excellency Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

On this occasion, Speaker Syed Awais presented the official legacy shield of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to the visiting delegation and adorned them with traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Topi as a gesture of Sindh’s hospitality. His Excellency General Akbar Eissa Zadeh presented a token of appreciation to the Speaker.

