BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-11-04

PVMA chairman urges govt to release pending sales tax refunds

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:39am

KARACHI: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan has urged the government to immediately release pending sales tax refunds, warning that the edible oil and ghee industry is facing severe financial pressure due to excessive taxation and regulatory hurdles, including enforcement under Sales Tax Sections 8B and 40B.

Speaking at the PVMA General Body Meeting, attended by senior office bearers and members of the association, and graced by the presence of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Sheikh Umer Rehan said that the industry is struggling to sustain operations amid rising costs.

He noted that 90 percent of the sector’s raw material is imported, and businesses are suffering heavy losses due to a steep increase in duties and taxes.

“The industry is already paying over 45 percent in taxes, including 35 percent import duty and 10 percent advance tax. This burden is excessive and falls only on the registered and formal sector,” he said.

The PVMA chairman highlighted that long delays in refund payments have created liquidity shortages, making it difficult for manufacturers to continue production. He added that funds stuck with the Utility Stores Corporation have further aggravated the situation.

“Factories are under immense financial pressure due to delayed refunds. The government must immediately release pending payments so that the industry can continue to operate,” he emphasised.

Sheikh Umer Rehan warned that if timely relief is not provided, production will suffer. He called on the government to ease regulatory requirements and resolve administrative challenges to ensure industry continuity.

The General Body Meeting also decided to form a joint committee to formally present industry issues to relevant government authorities for timely resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Sales Tax PVMA sales tax refunds Sheikh Umer Rehan PVMA Chairman

Comments

200 characters

PVMA chairman urges govt to release pending sales tax refunds

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories